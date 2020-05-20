'Stay Home, Work Safe' order will last in Harris County until at least June 10

KHOU has learned the order will be amended to comply with the state's new directive.

HOUSTON — Editor's note: Video above is of COVID-19 headlines from our midday newscast on May 20.

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo will extend the Stay Home, Work Safe order, KHOU 11 has learned.

According to Hidalgo’s office, the order will go through at least June 10. It will be amended to comply with the Gov. Abbott's orders, which opened up more of the state. The Harris County extended order will strongly urge people in Harris County to take precautions against the spread of COVID-19 by staying home and working from home when possible.

She's expected to announce the extended order at a news conference Thursday.

“The truth is that we are no safer today from this virus than we were in March,” said Judge Hidalgo. “There is still no vaccine, no treatment, no cure. Thanks to the people of Harris County we have already saved thousands of lives from this awful virus, but we must stay the course. I urge residents to continue to stay or work from home unless it is necessary to go out, and get tested if you feel you may have been exposed.”

Yesterday, Harris County commissioners voted to extend the disaster declaration until June 10.

