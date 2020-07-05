Harris County Sheriff's deputy Sgt. Scholwinski dies after battling COVID-19

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said Sgt. Scholwinski died Wednesday afternoon.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County Sheriff’s deputy Sgt. Raymond Scholwinski died Wednesday after battling COVID-19. He was 70.

Sgt. Scholwinski started his HCSO career as a reserve deputy in 1979. He served with with distinction as a full-time officer for 26 years. Sgt. Scholwinski’s most recent assignment was as the day watch Contract Sergeant in District 2 where he served as the district representative in most public speaking engagements.

"Sgt. Scholwinski represented the best of the Harris County Sheriff's Office family," said Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. "Whether he was on patrol, making a neighborhood association presentation, or in the field during hurricanes, tropical storms, and other disasters, Ray consistently delivered for the people of Harris County. We will miss our brother and we will honor his legacy of service."

Sgt. Scholwinski and his wife both tested positive for coronavirus. She was able to recover at home, but he was admitted to the hospital on March 29.

Funeral arrangements for Sgt. Scholwinski are pending.

