Harris County residents have mixed opinions about mandatory mask order

HOUSTON, Texas — Nearly a month after issuing a stay-at-home order, Harris County is now requiring residents to cover their faces in public.

"Each of you wearing a mask, you are protecting other people,” Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said.

Beginning Monday, all persons older than age 10 must wear a mask, scarf or some sort of homemade face covering while out and about.

Exceptions to the order include when eating, drinking, inside a home, driving alone or exercising.

"I think it could be a good thing," one Buffalo Bayou Park visitor said. "But I’m really glad I don’t have to wear it while I’m exercising in the park.”

The order is facing pulling differentiating opinions on social media and elsewhere.

Pasadena's mayor has called the directive "draconian overreach in a statement issued Friday.

“I feel better being around other people who are wearing them and I feel uncomfortable being around people who are not wearing them,” said a man who was wearing a mask in The Heights.

“I feel like if you feel the need to protect yourself, because of the situation, then that’s your choice," said a woman. "But if you don’t want to wear it, then that should be your choice as well.”

In her daily update, Judge Hidalgo said this is not a police state.

However, penalties are in effect for non-compliance, including fines of up to $1,000.

"This is about protecting life, protecting safety," Hidalgo said. "And we have to send a signal that it is not optional.”

Both city and county officials have said they don’t plan to issue citations, even though they can.

However, private businesses like supermarkets can keep you from entering without a face covering.