Harris County residents eager to see how Biden's relief package will help them

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — On the east side of Harris County, help can seem far away. There’s no hospital handing out vaccines and the pandemic’s impact has left many families on the edge of eviction.

“I hear many people saying I’m taking it one day at a time," said Terence Narcisse, Executive Director of East Harris County Empowerment Council.

Narcisse knows the need. He grew up in the area and founded the organization. He said as President-elect Joe Biden rolls out his plan, the families he serves will be eager to hear how it impacts them.

“It’s very troubling to see people very stressed out about some of the needs they have and trying to find assistance to meet those needs has become a great challenge," he said.

When he takes office, Biden will ask Congress to pass his $1.9-trillion American Rescue Plan. It would launch a national vaccination program, with the goal of administering 100 million vaccines in his first 100 days.

It would also give an additional $1,400 check to most Americans.

The plan also includes support for struggling communities. Everything from raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour to grants for small businesses.

“A crisis of deep human suffering is in plain sight and there’s no time to waste, we have to act, and we have to act now," Biden said.

Last year, through Harris County’s Relief Fund, Narcisse helped 1,800 families through his organization and knows many are still struggling.

“My biggest hope is that the people that we serve get the help and support they need," Narcisse said.