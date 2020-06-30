Harris County COVID-19 Relief Fund applicants should get an answer today

Those chosen will be matched with a community-based organization that will reach out within five business days to continue the application process.

HOUSTON — Residents who applied for money from the Harris County Relief Fund should get an answer today.

All applicants were put in a drawing and randomly selected. Residents from the most vulnerable areas have priority and will receive up to a 50% increased chance of being selected.

All applicants should be notified by email or text today, June 30, on the status of their application.

Those chosen will be matched with a community-based organization that will reach out within five business days to continue the application process.

Once the final application is approved, the organization will help coordinate how the applicant will receive the money.

The first time the relief fund took applications, more than 100,000 people applied, according to county commissioners.

When the process opened up again last week, the system crashed as residents flooded the website. It reopened the following day.

The $30 million fund was set up to help those struggling due to the economic fallout caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Click here to visit Harris County COVID-19 Relief Fund website.