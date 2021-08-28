Harris County health department's vaccination sites reach capacity Saturday for first COVID-19 dose

You can still get vaccinated within the county limits at a CVS, Walgreens or any where else offering the COVID-19 vaccine.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — All Harris County Public Health vaccination sites reached capacity Saturday for those looking to get their first COVID-19 dose, the health department announced via Twitter.

Harris County residents are encouraged to schedule an appointment on another day by visiting Harris County Public Health's website or by calling 832-927-8787.

But if you're wanting to get the vaccine as early as Saturday, there's still an opportunity to get vaccinated within the county limits, especially if you're looking to take advantage of Harris County's vaccine incentive program which offers residents a $100 virtual cash card after receiving their first shot.

Initially, this program was only available to those who received the shot at any Harris County Public Health vaccine sites, but now residents can go to a CVS, Walgreens, a primary care doctor or anywhere else in Harris County offering the vaccine and apply for a cash card at readyharris.com.

Once the county confirms the vaccination status, a $100 gift card will be mailed out.

There has been an increase in the demand for COVID-19 vaccines since Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo announced the county's vaccine incentive program.

The increase in vaccinations has caused the county to move its NRG mass-vaccination site to Dick Graves Parks, located at 2000 Reed Road.

A second mass vaccination site has been set up at Sheldon ISD Panther Stadium, located at 11433 East Sam Houston Parkway North.

Appointments at these two sites are highly preferred. Walk-up availability will be limited.

NOTE: Harris County's vaccine offer does not apply to residents who received gift cards from the City of Houston's vaccine incentive offer.

Residents who have questions or want additional information about the $100 incentive program can call 832-927-8787.

Everything you need to know is on ReadyHarris.org.