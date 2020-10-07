Harris County Public Health coronavirus testing sites closing early due to extreme heat

A heat advisory is in effect for all of Southeast Texas, including Houston, from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday.

HOUSTON — Testing site update just in from Harris County Public Health on Friday:

All of the county's public testing sites will close early because of the heat advisory in effect today.

Harris County testing site update for Friday, July 10th

"Sites will close at 12 PM on Friday, July 10 due to heat advisory. Normal hours will resume on Sat, July 11 unless otherwise noted."

Extreme heat is expected through the weekend and into early next week. The heat index, or "feels like" temperatures, will top out between 105 and 110 degrees each day, warns the KHOU 11 Weather Team.

You can continue to monitor the latest 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) testing updates on the county's webpage here.

You can sign up for free COVID-19 testing at one of the Harris County Public Health testing sites here.

City of Houston public testing site update Friday, July 10th