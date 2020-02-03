HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Even though there aren't any confirmed cases of coronavirus in Harris County, officials are doing what they can to keep the public informed on the county's efforts to address the threat.

On Monday around 4:15 p.m., Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo and Executive Director of Harris County Public Health Dr. Umair Shah will provide an update on the novel coronavirus in the Houston area.

They're expected to provide an update on Harris County's efforts to "address the threat of coronavirus and share steps residents should take to prevent the spread of common respiratory illness including influenza."

Worldwide, more than 3,000 people have died from the virus, including six in the state of Washington.

A Rice University employee is set to be tested for the virus after traveling overseas. Officials said he had contact with a possible COVID-19 positive case. The university said the staff member has not had direct contact with the undergraduate population and the employee's overseas travel destination was not on the CDC's restricted list.

