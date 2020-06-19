Harris County will require customers, workers to wear masks inside businesses | News conference at 4 p.m.

Local leaders are finding a unique way to get around the state's ruling that individuals cannot be fined for not wearing a mask.

Editor's note: The video in this story reports on the new mask mandate in Bexar County, TX, which is said to be similar to upcoming mandate for the Houston area.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Judge Lina Hidalgo on Friday is expected to unveil a new mask mandate for businesses in Harris County that will require customers and workers to wear face coverings when near each other.

A source within the county says the new mandate is said to be nearly identical to Bexar County's recently-approved mask order, which says businesses could be fined $1,000 per violation and up to $5,000 if they do not comply.

Details will be announced at a 4 p.m. press conference today; watch live on KHOU.com and our mobile app at that time

Bexar's order also requires all commercial entities that provide goods and services to have a "health and safety policy" posted.

The order comes after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott earlier said cities and counties could not impose penalties directly on citizens who do not wear a mask.

Instead, now the pressure is being put on the businesses to enforce the rule.

Along with Bexar County and Hidalgo County, Dallas County has also modified its mask mandates in a similar way. So far the governor's office has not fought the new mask requirements for businesses, even giving Bexar’s a symbolic nod of approval, saying the order "is not inconsistent" with state mandates.

Local leaders across Texas have said they are working with the governor's office to stay within the guidelines of the state.

In April, Houston and Harris County's previous mask mandate essentially came to an end when a judge removed the $1,000 fine for individuals.