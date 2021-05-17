Harris County to lower COVID threat level, KHOU 11 confirms

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo is planning on lowering the county's COVID-19 threat level on Tuesday, KHOU 11 confirmed Monday night.
The county has remained at the highest threat level (red) for the majority of the pandemic. In September, Hidalgo hinted that the threat level could be lowered, but it never was. Here's a video that explains what needs to happen in order to lower the threat level.
The county judge announced in June of last year the color-coded, threat-level system. It lets people know the level of risk from COVID-19 and ranges from Level 1 to Level 4.
The county started at orange. But two weeks later, leaders raised it to red, signifying there is a severe and uncontrolled level of COVID-19, that outbreaks are present and worsening, and that you should minimize contact with others and stay home.
Hidalgo is planning a news conference on Tuesday to make the announcement. KHOU 11 is planning on streaming it live.
Fort Bend County Judge KP George lowered the threat level from orange to yellow last month. The yellow threat level means community risk is low to moderate and that residents can resume careful contact with others.