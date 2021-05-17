Harris County to lower COVID threat level, KHOU 11 confirms

Harris County has spent a majority of this pandemic in the red threat level, but that is expected to change on Tuesday.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo is planning on lowering the county's COVID-19 threat level on Tuesday, KHOU 11 confirmed Monday night.

The county judge announced in June of last year the color-coded, threat-level system. It lets people know the level of risk from COVID-19 and ranges from Level 1 to Level 4.

The county started at orange. But two weeks later, leaders raised it to red, signifying there is a severe and uncontrolled level of COVID-19, that outbreaks are present and worsening, and that you should minimize contact with others and stay home.

Hidalgo is planning a news conference on Tuesday to make the announcement. KHOU 11 is planning on streaming it live.