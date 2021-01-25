Harris County's COVID vaccine portal launches today, and all residents can sign up

The system launching today will no longer use a first-come, first-served process for appointments.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County Public Health is launching a new COVID-19 vaccination portal today that will allow residents to be placed on a waitlist and contacted once vaccines and appointments are available.

In order to be fair to everyone, Judge Lina Hildalgo said the system will no longer use a first-come, first-served process for appointments.

“Getting a COVID-19 vaccine shouldn’t be like the Hunger Games, it shouldn’t be about who can hit refresh on a browser the fastest. It shouldn’t be about who has special knowledge about when exactly a registration link will open," Hidalgo said before announcing the new system. "It shouldn’t be about who has the time to sit there and check all day while those who work long hours are put at a disadvantage.”

In order to ensure fair access for elderly residents, working families and vulnerable populations, registrants on the waitlist will instead be selected through a combination prioritization and randomization process, in accordance with state guidelines. Older residents will get higher priority.

"You have to think about the folks that work all day and can't sit there and click; don't have Twitter or internet," Hidalgo said.

Watch this webpage on Tuesday for the new portal

The portal with the waitlist is scheduled to launch sometime on Tuesday at ReadyHarris.org and https://vacstrac.hctx.net.

Residents without internet access can also call 832-927-8787 once the portal is live to be placed on the waitlist, a release said.

"This does not mean we've received massive stockpiles of vaccine," Hidalgo said. "It's going to take time for those on this waitlist to be contacted for an appointment."

Only individuals who fall under the DSHS Phase 1A and 1B category will be eligible to receive the vaccine at this stage.

Ineligible residents will still be placed on the waitlist but will not be contacted to schedule an appointment until Texas expands or changes its requirements.

Harris County currently has two vaccination sites but they're working to expand to six and adding a mobile site.