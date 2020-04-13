Harris County jail employees hit hard with COVID-19 cases

At least 108 of the 126 Harris County Sheriff's Office staffers who've tested positive work at the jail.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Editor's Note: The above video, originally published April 7, is about Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo's efforts to control COVID-19 cases at the jail.

The number of Harris County Sheriff's Office employees who have contracted the coronavirus reached 126 individuals Thursday after the department received several long-awaited test.

These tests include deputies, detention officers and support staff.

At least six employees have been hospitalized due to the virus, and the majority of staff who have tested positive— a total 108— are stationed at the Harris County jail.

Currently, 327 employees are in quarantine for possible COVID-19 exposure.

HCSO confirmed 153 quarantined employees, including 20 who previously tested positive for the virus, are back at work.

Ninety-three inmates have tested positive for the virus, but the sheriff's office said these offenders were placed into quarantine when they started showing symptoms.

The number of inmates in observational quarantine— meaning they have no symptoms but may have been exposed to the virus— now stands at 1,592.

Both employees and inmates have been given protective masks. The jails also checking the temperature of employee daily as they report for work.

Of course, HCSO is also taking common safety measures at its offices and jails such sanitizing as much as possible, practicing social distancing and conducting meetings over the phone or digitally.

As a precautionary measure, the sheriff's office is telling inmates to self-quarantine for at least 14 days after their release.

