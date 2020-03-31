HOUSTON — Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo is extending the “Stay at Home” order through April 30, citing an “alarming acceleration” of COVID-19 cases in the county.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said the City of Houston is doing the same.

Hidalgo said experts predict the case count will increase at least through April and local hospitals are already feeling the strain.

“Texas Medical Center hospital leaders unanimously advise us that our efforts to drastically reduce the number of public gatherings and activities remain critically important,” Hidalgo said.

One county expert said the next four weeks are critical in our fight to stop the spread of the coronavirus. He warned if people don't stay home, the coronavirus crisis in Harris County could continue for eight more weeks instead of four.

Harris County has 254 cases -- as of Monday -- and two deaths. At least 39 county residents have recovered.

Houston has 377 cases with four deaths and at least three recoveries.

