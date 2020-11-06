The county's "stay home" order expired at midnight, but coronavirus cases are on the rise. Watch a live press conference at 3 p.m. today.

HOUSTON — Harris County on Thursday will hold a news conference to announce a new coronavirus "public threat level system."

The press conference is scheduled for 3 p.m. with Judge Lina Hidalgo and Dr. Umair A. Shah from Harris County Public Health. You can watch it live on KHOU.com and our mobile app.

Further details about the new system have not yet been released.

What is known is coronavirus cases and hospitalizations around Houston and the rest of Texas are on the rise, reaching record highs following the state's partial reopening in late May. There are also concerns about what impacts the recent protests will have, when newer case numbers start to come in.

Harris County and Houston's "stay home" order officially expired at midnight on Wednesday, June 10. Judge Hidalgo has not yet said if a new or similar order would replace it.

Last month, the city and county put into place dozens of testing sites as well as hundreds of contact tracers. Contact tracing is a process that tracks where a positive person has been and who they’ve been in contact with. Contact tracers then reach out to everyone that person has contacted and steps they need to take.

For the third straight day, Texas sees record-number of COVID-19 hospitalizations

Three months after the first Houston-area coronavirus case, several health experts warned the recent trend of new infections and hospitalizations is not looking good.

“Pretty much all the numbers are moving in the wrong direction at this point,” Dr. David Persse, director of the Houston Health Department, told KHOU 11's Jeremy Rogalski on Tuesday.

“We’ve seen an array of numbers that are all unfortunately going in the wrong direction,” said President and CEO Dr. Marc Boom.

Daily COVID-19 hospitalizations in the Houston trauma service area hit back-to-back record highs Monday and Tuesday, with 614 and 622 cases, respectively, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Texas is currently operating under Phase III of its reopening plan, which was announced June 3rd:

All businesses currently operating at 25% capacity can expand their occupancy to 50% with certain exceptions.

Bars and similar establishments may increase their capacity to 50% as long as patrons are seated.

Amusement parks and carnivals in counties with less than 1,000 confirmed positive cases may open at 50% capacity.

Restaurants may expand their maximum table size from 6 to 10 persons.

Effective June 12:

Restaurants may expand their occupancy levels to 75%.

Counties with 10 or less active COVID-19 cases may expand their occupancy limits to 75%. Counties that fit this category but have not previously filed an attestation with DSHS will need to do so.

Effective June 19:

Amusement parks and carnivals in counties with more than 1,000 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 may open at 50% capacity.

Additional Openings:

Special provisions have been made for outdoor gatherings, such as Fourth of July celebrations, but it is imperative that local officials and public health officials collaborate on safe standards. These provisions are included in the Governor's Executive Order and are also available on the Open Texas webpage.

Further Protocols:

All businesses should continue to follow the minimum standard health protocols from DSHS. For details and a full list of guidelines, openings, and relevant dates, visit http://open.texas.gov.

Reminders for those going out: