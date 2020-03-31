HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo is extending the “Stay at Home” order through April 30, citing an “alarming acceleration” of COVID-19 cases in the county.

She said expert predictions expect the case count to increase at least through April and local hospitals are already feeling the strain.

“Texas Medical Center hospital leaders unanimously advise us that our efforts to drastically reduce the number of public gatherings and activities remain critically important,” Hidalgo said.

Harris County has 254 cases -- as of Monday -- and two deaths. At least 39 county residents have recovered.

Hidalgo also said the Harris County Jail is a "ticking time bomb" and cases will "spread like wildfire" if they don't take quick action. Hidalgo is issuing a new order releasing defendants in non-violent cases unless they've already been convicted.

Hidalgo stressed no one accused of violent crimes -- or has a history of violence -- will be released.

The defendants who are released will be monitored.