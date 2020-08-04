HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A special prayer vigil was held Wednesday to honor a Harris County deputy who is fighting COVID-19.

Raymond Scholwinski is one of 30 deputies that has been affected by the virus.

Scholwinski, 70, has been a deputy since 1994. Before becoming a deputy, he was a volunteer with the department since 1979. As of Wednesday, Scholwinski was in the hospital fighting COVID-19.

“His health has been pretty poor. He has been listed in critical condition,” Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

On Wednesday morning, Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputies stood outside their cars and lifted their arms and hearts in prayer for him.

Harris County Sheriffs Office

“Under these circumstances, we have to maintain our distance. But we didn’t want to miss this moment to honor Ray and his District 2 family. And let them know we are in full support of them,” Gonzalez said.

Everyone is remaining optimistic that their prayers will be answered and that Scholwinski will beat the virus and be reunited with them once again.

“We want him to get back with us where he belongs,” Gonzalez said.

Scholwinski's two sons were also part of the ceremony.

"Keep my dad, our family and healthcare workers in your thoughts and prayers," Bryce Scholwinski said.

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter

RELATED: All Harris County parks will be closed through Easter weekend; Houston city parks remain open

RELATED: Texas locking down prisons with positive coronavirus cases

RELATED: Houston, Harris County first responders hit hard by COVID-19

RELATED: Harris County to release about 1,000 'non-violent' inmates, calling jail a 'ticking time bomb'