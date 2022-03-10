Harris County COVID threat level lowered to yellow

The county hasn't reached the yellow level since late December 2021. Officials said the change is due to declining numbers of positive cases and hospitalizations.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The COVID-19 threat level for Harris County has been set to yellow for the third time since the start of the pandemic. Judge Lina Hidalgo made the announcement on Thursday, exactly two weeks after the level was lowered to orange.

The county hasn't reached the yellow level since late December 2021. Officials credit the announcement to declining numbers of positive cases and hospitalizations.

There were no new cases reported on March 9, according to the county's COVID data hub. Nearly 400 new cases were counted on Feb. 24 when Judge Hidalgo announced the orange level.

As for hospitalizations, Harris County's virus risk indicator reported around 10% of ICU beds were being filled by COVID patients. When the level was raised back to red, the highest level, Hidalgo said those patients made up around 18% in a 2-week average.

“My hope is that we are at a permanent turning point of this pandemic,” she said Thursday. “But we’ve yet to have a wave where our hospitals don’t get overwhelmed, so we need to tread with caution before we declare victory over this virus.”

New: Following continued declines of COVID-19 hospitalizations & cases, Harris County's threat level has been lowered to Yellow: Stay Vigilant. It's never too late to get vaccinated. Find a location near you at https://t.co/2ukVna5hrO pic.twitter.com/wfwoAaBJQG — Office of Judge Lina Hidalgo (@HarrisCoJudge) March 10, 2022

COVID-19 Recommendations: Yellow vs. Orange

Yellow is the second-lowest risk level for COVID-19. According to Harris County's dashboard, almost all recommendations for virus protocols have been dropped for people that are fully vaccinated. They do have to wear masks and practice social distancing anywhere that it's mandatory, like when using public transportation.

Health officials still suggest those who are not vaccinated should continue wearing masks and stay distant.

Under the orange risk level, fully vaccinated people were asked to keep their masks on in public places, crowded outdoor settings, and when they are in close contact with people who aren't vaccinated.