Harris County's successful $100 COVID vaccine incentive program extended through Sept. 14

County Judge Lina Hidalgo said we may be reaching a peak with the COVID crisis, but the numbers are still "catastrophically high right now."

HOUSTON — The $100 COVID-19 vaccine incentive program in Harris County has been so successful, they're extending it, Judge Lina Hidalgo announced Tuesday.

The program, originally scheduled to end on Aug. 31, will continue until Sept. 14 to help end the COVID-19 crisis.

“There are some signs we may be reaching a peak to this plight, but the numbers are catastrophically high right now. They are off the charts,” Hidalgo said.

Since the program was announced earlier this month, people have lined up to get their vaccine and claim their gift card. All Harris County Public Health vaccination sites reached capacity Saturday, the health department announced via Twitter.

Hidalgo said Saturday nearly 60% of eligible county residents are now fully vaccinated and 71% have gotten their first shot.

New: 58.3% of the eligible Harris County Population is fully vaccinated, and 71.2% is partially vaccinated. pic.twitter.com/IjiTgQuPRg — Office of Judge Lina Hidalgo (@HarrisCoJudge) August 28, 2021

County residents who get their first vaccine at HCPH sites will get their cash cards on the spot.

For shots at other Harris County locations -- including CVS and Walgreens -- you'll apply for your cash card at readyharris.com or call 832-927-8787. Once the county confirms your vaccination status, a $100 gift card will be mailed out.

Verification could take between a few days to several weeks, depending on the number of people who take advantage of the program, so the county sites are your best bet if you want your money right away.

The offer does not apply to residents who received gift cards from the City of Houston's vaccine incentive offer.

Harris County is also offering "cash for college" for students under 18 who get their first vaccination.

Students! Get vaxxed for college cash! https://t.co/HwozVXqzfG — Lina Hidalgo (@LinaHidalgoTX) August 30, 2021