Judge Hidalgo to give update on Harris County's COVID threat level and trends | Watch live at 11 a.m.

Hospitals and health officials are concerned about the Delta variant and cases continue to climb in all 50 states.

HOUSTON — Harris County is holding a press conference Thursday to provide an update on local coronavirus trends and the county's threat level, which is currently at "yellow."

Judge Lina Hidalgo will be joined by public health and emergency officials along with Dr. Hotez from Baylor College of Medicine.

It's not yet known if the judge plans to increase the threat level back to orange. The county dropped the COVID-19 threat level from red (severe) to orange (significant) and then yellow (moderate) in May.

In July, all 50 states have seen an increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, mostly among the unvaccinated, as the Delta variant continues to spread.

About the threat levels: "The Harris County Reopening Strategy advises four levels of transmission, including Level 1 - Severe (red), Level 2 - Significant (orange), Level 3 - Moderate (yellow), and Level 4 - Minimal (green). Along with the level of transmission are actions residents should follow: Stay Home Unless Fully Vaccinated (red), Minimize ALL Contacts Unless Fully Vaccinated (orange), Stay Vigilant Unless Fully Vaccinated (yellow), and Resume Normal Contacts Unless Fully Vaccinated (green)." Read more here.

Local governments in Texas cannot mandate stay-at-home or mask orders, so the threat level system is simply a way for leaders to offer guidance to residents and businesses.

"Regardless of the Current Threat Level in Harris County, all residents should continue to use frequent handwashing and follow guidelines established by workplaces and businesses. Unvaccinated residents should continue the use of face coverings indoors and outdoors, social distance, and continue to quarantine for 14 days if exposed to COVID-19," notes the county's website.