Harris County COVID-19 Relief Fund already struggling with high volume of applicants

Within two hours of opening online applications, HarrisCountyRelief.org visitors started to experience technical issues.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County COVID-19 Relief Fund applicants are already experiencing difficulties online.

The $30 million fund was set up to help county residents struggling financially due to the pandemic.

HarrisCountyRelief.org started taking online applications and phone center calls at 6 a.m. and will continue to until 10 p.m. Wednesday. But within two hours of the application process opening, visitors were reporting problems.

KHOU 11 received several calls and messages from applicants complaining they were getting an error message on the website.

The county acknowledged the issue, posting the following message on the HarrisCountyRelief.org homepage:

“Due to high volume of traffic, we are experiencing slow downs on the Harris County COVID-19 Relief Fund online application. We are currently receiving application submissions. If you are submitting your application and receiving a 502 and 504 error message, your application was likely submitted. We will confirm your submission via text or e-mail by tomorrow morning.

We apologize for the inconvenience. Our team is working to resolve these issues as quickly as possible. Keep in mind that the application is open until 10 p.m. tomorrow, and that you can also apply over the phone at (832) 848-0214.

Today, the phone application is open between 6 a.m. and 2 p.m."