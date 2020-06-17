Harris County COVID-19 Relief Fund accepting applications next week | Here's how to apply

Eligible Harris County residents will be able to apply online or over the phone starting Tuesday.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Harris County COVID-19 Relief Fund will begin accepting applications from eligible residents Tuesday as the program enters its second phase of development.

The $30 million fund was set up to help those struggling due to the economic fallout caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Applications will be open online at HarrisCountyRelief.org from 6 a.m. June 23 until 10 p.m. June 24.

If you’re interested in applying over the phone, you can call 832-848-0214 for assistance.

The call center will be open June 23 from 6 a.m. – 2 p.m. and June 24 from 2 p.m. 10 p.m.

Applications and phone assistance are available in multiple languages including English, Spanish, Vietnamese, Chinese, Arabic and French.

The fund is open to all eligible Harris County residents, including immigrant households, those who may receive Pandemic Unemployment Assistance but cannot afford to wait for months, and those ineligible for CARES Act payments or unemployment insurance.

