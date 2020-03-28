HOUSTON — As New Orleans coronavirus cases continue to soar, many are concerned it may soon be the new epicenter, surpassing New York.

As a city so close to Houston, some question whether Gov. Greg Abbott's new quarantine orders will be enough.

But county officials say just because you didn’t fly to Houston, doesn’t mean you’re in the clear.

The governor’s orders are specifically for anyone who flew here, but Harris County is asking: If you’ve come from those areas, no matter how you got here, to self-quarantine.

When Arash Shariatzadeh went to New Orleans for Spring Break, he had no idea it would be so empty.

“At the time, there were more cases in New Orleans than the entire state of Texas," Shariatzadeh said.

It’s the reason he cut his trip short and flew back last Friday, deciding on his own, then to self-quarantine for his family.

“I tell them to bring me water, like water bottles, so I can stay here. I eat here as well. They bring me the food," Shariatzadeh said.

But if Shariatzadeh flew back now, that quarantine wouldn’t be optional.

Becoming one of the latest hotspots, along with Chicago, Atlanta and Detroit, the New Orleans outbreak is most likely thanks to Mardi Gras.

“Likely seeded the virus, and I happen to think that that’s probably correct," said Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards.

Gov. Edwards is begging people to stay home, the same message in Harris County.

But what if you leave the state?

“I was hoping this question would never come up. We’ve said stay home, and really that’s it," Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said.

County health officials are urging anyone who comes from New Orleans or any of the hotspot locations, like New York, New Jersey or Connecticut, to self-quarantine for 14 days, no matter how you got here.

“We have the power to stem the tide and the spread of this virus. It’s on each of us," Hidalgo said.

And seeing the city first hand, Shariatzadeh agrees.

“If you’re coming from a place like New Orleans where it’s growing at that alarming rate, I do think you should self-quarantine," Shariatzadeh said.

But Hidalgo said if you’re staying home, like they’ve told you, that should even be an issue.

