HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County Attorney Vince Ryan has set up a website for residents to file complaints about price gouging.

During a declared emergency, price gouging is illegal. The Texas Deceptive Trade Practices Act defines price gouging as "selling or leasing fuel, food, medicine, lodging, building materials, construction tools, or another necessity at an exorbitant or excessive price."

“Unfortunately, there seems to always be people who will take advantage of a crisis situation,” said County Attorney Ryan. “Our office wants you to reach out to us to let us know about a price-gouging situation.”

The County Attorney’s price-gouging website explains the details you need to provide to file a complaint.

You will need:

Name and email address or phone number of Reportee:

The name of the business you are filing a complaint against;

The full address of the business including the zip code;

The name(s) of individuals you spoke with at the business;

A brief but detailed description of your complaint;

Date of transaction or occurrence;

Amount of item;

Receipt or picture of item and price if available;

How you attempted to resolve the dispute

The website also explains the process the County Attorney's office will use to investigate a complaint and how it will be dealt with if it is determined that price gouging occurred.

Since the COVID-19 emergency declaration was issued, Harris County has received 155 price gouging complaints. More than 30 have been investigated and 5 cease and desist letters have been issued so far.

To visit the County Attorney’s website with information on price gouging, click here.

You can file a complaint from that website or email: ConsumerHelp@cao.hctx.net.







