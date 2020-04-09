Hand sanitizers: Hazards everyone should know about

The Food and Drug Administration has a list of more than 150 hand sanitizers people should stop using right away.

HOUSTON — We’ve told you about the possible dangers associated with hand sanitizers, most recently about a Texas woman who suffered severe burns to her body after the hand sanitizer she had put on allegedly caught fire while trying to light a candle.

However, did you know the Food and Drug Administration has a list of more than 150 hand sanitizers people should stop using right away?

Hand sanitizer has become a staple in our everyday lives ever since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The FDA said hand sanitizer is regulated as an over-the-counter drug.

The agency said there are three serious safety concerns that people need to look out for. It may not have enough active ingredients. Ethyl and isopropyl alcohol are the only acceptable alcohols in hand sanitizer.

The CDC recommends using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent ethanol.

Lorraine Carli, spokesperson for the National Fire Protection Association, said the product should be kept away from open flames and stored at room temperature and away from direct sunlight.

“Typically when you’re using small amounts to sanitize your hands and just the motion of rubbing your hands, that liquid evaporates pretty quickly pretty much eliminating the fire risk," Carli said.

Also, the FDA said some hand sanitizers may be contaminated with other types of alcohol like methanol, also known as wood alcohol. Methanol is used to make rocket fuel and antifreeze and is very toxic.

The FDA warns of false or misleading claims on hand sanitizer labels. No hand sanitizer is FDA-approved.

The FDA also says no hand sanitizer has been proven to prevent the spread of COVID-19 or can protect from viruses and bacteria for certain period of time.