HOUSTON — Three Houston restaurants are getting a lucky break after being chosen by H-E-B to feature their products inside Houston stores for free.

It’s not often you’d see a restaurant’s specialty inside a grocery store, but leave it to H-E-B to make it happen.

“It’s making such an impact across the board," said Chris Shepherd, owner of Underbelly Hospitality.

Shepherd never thought he’d sell his recipes inside H-E-B.

“I always wanted to. It’s something you can strive for, and this just gave us the opportunity," Shepherd said.

But here we are, several of his specialties already in 10 Houston stores, including his Korean braised beef and dumplings, his Wagyu burger helper and King Ranch Chicken.

“It’s all gone, and it’s only been here an hour," Shepherd said.

It's a time when restaurants are losing a lot of business.

“85 percent across the board," Shepherd said.

The grocery giant offering to help out taking nothing in return.

“They’re doing it for free," Shepherd said.

In those refrigerated aisles, you’ll also find Cherry Block’s smoked ham hot gumbo, their pimento cheese and smoked catfish dip.

“We were lucky to be thrown into the hat. They came to us and said do you want to do this? Of course the answer was yes," said Cherry Block Chef Jess DeSham Timmons.

Timmons said they’ve started serving in five stores but hope that expands very soon.

To her, it’s an opportunity to pay employees.

“Now I am going to be able to provide for other people’s families as well. Which is really really important, that’s been the toughest thing for me," Timmons said.

The third restaurant you may recognize.

“Turtle soup has amazing curative properties we’ve been told by a lot of our guests over the years," said Alex Brennan-Martin, Brennan’s of Houston Proprietor.

Brennan’s of Houston’s famous turtle soup will also be on shelves at H-E-B.

“As far as Texas goes, that’s a pretty high honor," Brennan-Martin said.

Brennan's shrimp and okra gumbo and crawfish mac and cheese will also be on H-E-B shelves.

“It really is a community support effort on H-E-B’s part, and man, they are true Texans," Brennan-Martin said.

Here's a list at where you can currently find these meals:

Underbelly (Houston)

Cherry Block (Houston)

