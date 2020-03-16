SAN ANTONIO — H-E-B announced Monday it would be giving $3 million to support local organizations working to stop the spread of coronavirus.

H-E-B’s partnership with local nonprofits will provide relief to some of our most vulnerable neighbors: seniors, children and low-income families, the company said.

“During these trying times, H-E-B is here for Texas,” said Winell Herron, H-E-B Group Vice President of Public Affairs, Diversity and Environmental Affairs. “Now, more than ever, H-E-B is keeping with our Spirit of Giving and Helping Here philosophies to do everything we can to support our fellow Texans.”

From this commitment, H-E-B’s Hunger Relief Program will donate $1.2 million to support 18 food banks throughout the Lone Star State, which will provide more than 6 million meals.

Additionally, H-E-B will deliver 15 truckloads of food and household supplies to the various food banks. H-E-B works directly with food banks that are affiliated with Feeding Texas, a member of Feeding America, the nation’s leading domestic hunger-relief organization.

“H-E-B’s donation comes at a critical time as food banks across the state are stepping in to provide emergency food to the people and communities impacted by COVID-19,” said Celia Cole, Feeding Texas CEO. “We are grateful to H-E-B for its support. Together we will ensure no Texan goes hungry during this public health crisis.”

Part of this commitment will provide $500,000 in financial assistance to organizations dedicated to mobilized home feeding services for seniors and low-income families such as Meals on Wheels.

H-E-B will also dedicate $300,000 to assist Texas Biomedical Research Institute, a San Antonio-based organization with a team dedicated to coronavirus research that will have a global impact.

Texas Biomed has launched a unique research project to be among the first in the nation to develop the laboratory model necessary for testing diagnostics, vaccines and treatments to combat coronavirus.

H-E-B is also pledging $1 million in financial support for its nonprofit partners who are providing vital services during this time.

They asked organizations experiencing an increased need as a result of the coronavirus to visit H-E-B My Community Investment to apply for funding.

