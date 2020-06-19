Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center now testing all blood donations for COVID-19 antibody

The test is free to blood donors that complete a whole blood, platelet or double red blood cell or plasma donation.

HOUSTON — The Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center has started testing all blood donations for the COVID-19 antibody.

The test will look for antibodies in a person's blood, which typically forms while fighting an infection like COVID-19.

"This test is authorized by the FDA for detecting the presence of antibodies against SARS-Co V-2 and is not intended for diagnosis of COVID-19," the center posted on its website.

It's important to note that this is different than a test to diagnose someone with COVID-19.

The test is free to blood donors that complete a whole blood, platelet or double red blood cell or plasma donation.

You can view the results of your Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center COVID-19 antibody test via this website in approximately three business days after your donation. For more information, click here.

WHAT ARE ANTIBODIES AND WHAT DO THEY DO?

Dr. Iahn Gonsenhauser, Chief Quality and Patient Safety Officer at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center breaks it down for us.

"Your body's immunity, the way that it works," he explained, "is by creating things that could potentially fight off an infection."

Basically, if your body is exposed to a virus, it creates proteins to help fight off infection. "Think about chicken pox," said Dr. Gonsenhauser. "There are lasting immunologic products that we can test for, and that's what an antibody test does."

Most people who have antibodies will have had some symptoms of the disease, such as fever, cough, or trouble breathing, but some people may have antibodies even though they never had symptoms.

SHOULD YOU BE WORRIED IF YOU HAVE ANTIBODIES?

The COVID-19 antibody is actually a special lifesaving potential. Studies have shown that by transfusing the plasma from a person who has recovered from the coronavirus, into a patient still fighting the virus, it can help boost the patient’s immune system and potentially help them recover.

The treatment is known as, COVID-19 convalescent plasma.

