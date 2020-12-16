Rose Mary and Paul Blackwell both died Sunday, according to Grand Prairie ISD.

A husband and wife who worked for Grand Prairie ISD have died from COVID-19, the district said this week.

District officials said Rose Mary and Paul Blackwell "will be greatly missed."

Rose Mary Blackwell was a second-grade bilingual teacher, team leader and mentor, according to the district.

Officials said she was the longest-tenured teacher at Travis World Language Academy, having worked there for two decades.

Paul Blackwell had worked at Fannin Middle School for five years as a PE teacher, coach and mentor. He previously worked at the Young Men's Leadership Academy at Kennedy Middle School.

The district said it would offer counseling services at both campuses for the week.