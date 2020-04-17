AUSTIN, Texas — With a road map to now go by from President Donald Trump, Gov. Greg Abbott will announce today his plan to gradually re-open Texas.

He's expected to hold a news conference at noon, which will be streamed here on KHOU.com and carried on air by KHOU 11 News, from the state capitol.

Earlier this week, he announced he would be going over details on jump starting the economy but emphasized it would be gradual and not everything would open all at once.

Abbott has not offered additional details on the executive order but said the state was focusing on protecting lives while also restoring livelihoods.

Meanwhile, here in Houston, Mayor Sylvester Turner says he's not ready to release specifics on how the city will reopen during this coronavirus pandemic, but said that he's working with city, county and health leaders to develop a plan that will likely come in phases.

“But for people who want us to talk about opening up, it is not the time to do that. We will let you know when that time comes," the mayor said.

Instead he urged people to continue practicing social distancing and wearing face coverings. He also emphasized the importance of testing, something Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo wholeheartedly agrees with.

Hidalgo said while she's also drafting plans on reopening the economy it won't happen until Harris County hits its peak and there's more widespread testing.

MORE TEXAS NEWS

Coronavirus symptoms

The symptoms of coronavirus can be similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Some patients also have nausea, body aches, headaches and stomach issues. Losing your sense of taste and/or smell can also be an early warning sign.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk for becoming seriously ill. However, U.S. experts are seeing a significant number of younger people being hospitalized, including some in ICU.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread through...

The air by coughing or sneezing

Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands

Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, not your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.

Follow social distancing

Lower your risk

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

If you are 60 or over and have an underlying health condition such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes or respiratory illnesses like asthma or COPD, the World Health Organization advises you to try to avoid crowds or places where you might interact with people who are sick.

Get complete coverage of the coronavirus by texting 'FACTS' to 713-526-1111.