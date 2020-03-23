AUSTIN, Texas — On Sunday, Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order that would prohibit any medical procedure deemed not immediately necessary. Attorney General Ken Paxton clarified in a press release Monday that the order included abortions.

The order signed by Gov. Abbott prohibited licensed healthcare facilities and professionals from performing surgeries or procedures that are deemed "not immediately medically necessary” to correct a serious problem, to save a life of a patient or to save the patient from serious medical consequences.

According to the release, the types of procedures prohibited include, “routine dermatological, ophthalmological, and dental procedures, as well as most scheduled healthcare procedures that are not immediately medically necessary such as orthopedic surgeries or any type of abortion that is not medically necessary to preserve the life or health of the mother.”

The executive order was put in place to meet the increasing demands for hospital beds and protective equipment.

Those who violate the order can face penalties up of up to $1,000 or 180 days in jail.

RELATED: Texas orders postponement of medical procedures that are not 'immediately necessary'

RELATED: Gov. Abbott announces $19.5M of federal funding distributed to local health departments for COVID-19 response

RELATED: Another attempt to move ahead on virus aid package snags