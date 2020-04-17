AUSTIN, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order on March 31 requiring Texans to remain in their homes, unless for an essential activity. A little over two weeks later, Abbott has shared his new economic plan for reopening businesses.

Stages in the economic plan:

Stage 1 – April 17

Reopening businesses that pose little to no threat of spreading COVID-19

Stage 2 – April 27

Additional openings after receiving additional input from medical experts

Stage 3 – May

More openings will be announced once it is determined that testing capabilities are able to detect and contain outbreaks of COVID-19.

Important dates:

Schools will not reopen this semester.

April 20: State parks will reopen (visitors still required to stay 6 feet apart)

April 22: Current restrictions on elective surgeries will be loosened. Increased standards for nursing homes and assisted living facilities

April 24: All stores in Texas will be able to operate "retail-to-go"

