TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is cracking down on who can visit nursing homes in the state as a way to help combat the spread of COVID-19, the coronavirus.

Governor DeSantis announced on Saturday he was directing Florida's Agency for Health Care Administration to restrict all visitors for the next 30 days. He said exceptions will be made for "compassionate visitations."

The governor also ordered AHCA to continue monitoring the situation for the next 90 days.

Right now, there have been no reported cases of COVID-19 in nursing homes or assisted living facilities.

There are roughly 680 nursing homes and more than 3,000 assisted living facilities in Florida. ACHA is prioritizing those that have had issues in the past with infection prevention and control.

If you have questions about the protocol in place at your facility or your loved ones, call and ask. You should report concerns to ACHA. To file your complaint, call 1-888-419-3456.

RELATED: Live updates: YMCA Suncoast coordinates 'limited' child care

RELATED: Events and locations in Tampa Bay shut down by coronavirus

RELATED: Florida cracks down on nursing homes and assisted living facilities to protect elderly from COVID-19

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter