AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Governor Greg Abbott is apparently ready to allow some churches to offer in-person services again, despite concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.

When Abbott issued a statewide Stay at Home advisory Tuesday, his list of exemptions included “religious services conducted in churches, congregations and houses of worship.”

That seemed to open the door for religious gatherings in the Lone Star State.

Harris and other Texas counties had banned religious gatherings in their Stay at Home orders.

Under the his order, Abbott said religious services should be conducted remotely. If that is not an option, the order allows for services as long as they comply with the CDC guidelines for social distancing.

According to the CDC website, gatherings of more than 10 people should be canceled.

"I’m unaware of a church that would want its constituents, its parishioners, to be exposed to COVID-19, and I think there’s enough public information right now for them to be aware of the practices that are needed to make sure that their members don’t contract COVID-19," Abbott said later in an interview.

After Abbott's announcement Tuesday, state Rep. Chris Turner, chairman of the Texas House Democratic Caucus, issued a statement saying the governor's news conference "was confusing at times, but we believe it amounts to a step in the right direction."

Turner is among legislators who expressed concern about Abbott's decision to include religious worship as an essential service, leaving open the possibility of large gatherings at churches.

There has been controversy, particularly in the Houston area, over church closures in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Three Houston pastors joined Republican activist Steven Hotze in a lawsuit accusing Harris County of violating the First Amendment with the ban on in-person church services.

To that end, Abbott's latest executive order overrides "any conflicting order issued by local officials," including those related to religious services. At the news conference, Abbott said local officials "still have flexibility to impose standards that they consider to be more strict" — as long as they do not conflict with his latest executive order.

This story is from our news partners at the Texas Tribune.