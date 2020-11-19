Gov. Abbott to provide update on state's distribution of bamlanivimab | Coming up at 1 p.m.

More than 300 hospitals across Texas are expected to receive the experimental antibody treatment for COVID-19.

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will be traveling to Lubbock on Thursday to provide an update on the state's distribution of bamlanivimab.

More than 300 hospitals across Texas are expected to receive the experimental antibody treatment for COVID-19, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. Hospitals in the Houston and Galveston/Beaumont trauma service areas will receive more than 700 doses.

The press conference will happen at 1 p.m.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized bamlanivimab, created by Eli Lilly and Company, for Emergency.

It is authorized for treating mild to moderate COVID-19 in adults and pediatric patients 12 years and older with a positive COVID-19 test, who are at high risk for progressing to severe COVID-19 and/or hospitalization, according to Lilly.

Bamlanivimab should be administered as soon as possible after a positive COVID-19 test and within 10 days of symptom onset. Health care workers give it via intravenous infusion.

Clinical trials showed it could prevent a patient from going to the hospital. That indication could help our health care workers who have been battling the virus for eight months.

Bamlanivimab is NOT authorized for use in patients:

who are hospitalized due to COVID-19, OR

who require oxygen therapy due to COVID-19, OR

who require an increase in baseline oxygen flow rate due to COVID-19 in those on chronic oxygen therapy due to underlying non-COVID-19 related comorbidity.