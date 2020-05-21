Gov. Abbott terminates all air travel restrictions related to COVID-19

The latest order includes immediate termination for any mandatory self-quarantine that is already in effect.

Gov. Greg Abbott has terminated air travel restrictions that were originally in effect to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The governor's office made the announcement Thursday afternoon.

Previously, anyone who traveled into DFW Airport or Dallas Love Field was required to self-isolate for 14-days upon their arrival to Texas.

This included visitors from various areas in the country that at one point had a high number of coronavirus cases, such as Atlanta, Detroit, Chicago and Miami.

All air-travelers from California, Connecticut, Washington, New Jersey and New York were also included in the previous order.

Thursday morning, the Transportation Security Administration said it will be rolling out a number of changes nationwide by mid-June to protect passengers and employees during the current pandemic.

Some of those changes include passengers scanning their own board passes, food items now being required to be placed in a clear plastic bag, facial coverings being encouraged, and a larger size of hand sanitizer being allowed for carry-on.

