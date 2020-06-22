Gov. Abbott to speak about recent spike in COVID-19 cases | Watch Live at 2 p.m.

During the weekend, Texas reported its largest daily increase in coronavirus cases since the pandemic began.

HOUSTON — Gov. Greg Abbott is expected to speak Monday about the continued rise in coronavirus case numbers throughout the state.

On Saturday, Texas reported its largest daily increase in COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.

Some experts contribute the spike to Texas reopening too early combined with recent holiday activity and a growing disregard for coronavirus guidelines among the general public.

Abbott is scheduled to speak at 2 p.m.

Watch the livestream here on KHOU.com or via the KHOU mobile app. Text APP to 713-256-1111 for a link to download.

More than 111,600 Texans have tested positive for coronavirus, but it’s the climb in new COVID-19 hospitalizations that has health experts most concerned.

Abbott insists Texas hospitals have plenty of space to take in COVID-19 new patients, and he has credited the spike to increased testing efforts at senior living and detention facilities.

Houston remains one of the state’s hardest hit areas.

Houston reported its highest daily increase in COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began with at least 972 cases confirmed Friday. Harris County and Houston has reported a combined 21,053 confirmed cases.

Harris and several other counties have re-enacted masks requirements and other mandates to help curb virus spread. There has also been a crackdown on bars that don’t enforce state-mandated social distancing rules.

The Harris County mask order is in effect until June 30 and businesses will be penalized if customers and employees don’t wear masks.

Harris County remains at an orange alert level. That means there's a significant level of COVID-19 in our community and residents should minimize contact with others if possible.

