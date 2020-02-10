Gov. Abbott, other state leaders react after President Trump, FLOTUS test positive for COVID-19

TEXAS, USA — Early Friday, President Donald Trump tweeted that he and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for coronavirus.
The announcement came after one of the President's closest aides, Hope Hicks, tested positive for the virus.
RELATED: 'We will get through this TOGETHER!' | President Trump, first lady test positive for COVID-19
Upon hearing the news, many state leaders, including Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, took to Twitter to send prayers and well wishes to the President and first lady.
"Lifting up prayers for @realDonaldTrump and @Flotus," Abbott tweeted. "May God's healing powers touch them, strengthen them, and raise them up."
Dr. Peter Hotez, professor of pediatrics at Baylor College of Medicine and dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine, tweeted that he is wishing Trump the best given his high-risk factor.
Dr. Umair Shah, executive director and health authority for the Harris County Public Health District, sent his well wishes and said this is a reminder that COVID-19 still exists and can affect anyone.