Gov. Abbott: 1.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine to be distributed to Texas this month

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas is set to receive more than 1 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine this month, Gov. Greg Abbott announced Wednesday.

Gov. Abbott said the CDC made an initial allotment of 1.4 million doses to the State of Texas for the month of December. He said the vaccines should start arriving the week of Dec. 14 and will be distributed to qualifying providers.

Gov. Abbott said those who receive the initial doses will be based on the Vaccine Distribution Principles developed by the state's Expert Vaccine Allocation Panel. Additional allotments may be made later this month, and increased allotments are expected starting in January.

"The State of Texas is already prepared for the arrival of a COVID-19 vaccine and will swiftly distribute these vaccines to Texans who voluntarily choose to be immunized," Gov. Abbott said. "As we await the first shipment of these vaccines, we will work with communities to mitigate the spread of COVID-19."