GALENA PARK, Texas — Galena Park issued an order Saturday meant to protect residents from the coronavirus.

First, the city enacted a daily curfew for all residents from 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. to stop the spread of the coronavirus. It goes into effect immediately and will remain in effect until further notice, according to the order.

The only exceptions to the curfew are those going to and from work for emergency purposes. Anyone traveling during curfew hours must have paper work from their employer proving they are essential personnel.

The second part of the order says no more than five people will be allowed inside any public building except for those providing an essential service. Businesses open to the public will not be allowed more than five customers at any time and all persons inside must maintain social distancing of 6 feet.

The establishments must also provide hand sanitizer and disinfect all surfaces that may be touched such as counters, baskets and carts.

Everyone is encouraged to wear a mask and to wash their hands often, the order said.

The order defines essential workers as those listed in the Declaration of Emergency for Texas and Harris County.

Here are some of the essential businesses listed in the Harris County order:

Grocery Stores. Food manufacturers. Hospitals and medical facilities. Police. Fire. EMS. Internet Service Providers. Power plants or any facility that deals with electricity, oil or natural gas.

Transportation businesses including the Port of Houston, freight rail, postal workers, aviation, mass transit, truckers, Uber, Lyft and other ridesharing companies.

Water and wastewater systems remain operational. Critical manufacturing including those now producing masks or hand sanitizer.

Banking remains essential and operational as do defense industries, auto repair shops, funeral homes and hardware and supply stores.

Housing construction and road work can continue as well along with trash pickup.

Homeless shelters and social service remain open too.

City of Galena Park





Coronavirus symptoms

The symptoms of coronavirus can be similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread through...

The air by coughing or sneezing

Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands

Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, not your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.

Lower your risk

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

If you are 60 or over and have an underlying health condition such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes or respiratory illnesses like asthma or COPD, the World Health Organization advises you to try to avoid crowds or places where you might interact with people who are sick.

