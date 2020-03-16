BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that effective at 8pm Monday evening, crowd capacity at public and private venues will be limited to 50 people.

Cuomo joined the governors of Connecticut, New Jersey and announced they have agreed to close bars, restaurants, movie theaters and casinos starting at 8 p.m. Monday.

The governors said essential businesses like supermarkets, pharmacies, medical office and gas stations will be able to stay open after 8 p.m., though all non-essential businesses must close.

Restaurants and bars will only be able to do take out or delivery. These regulations will remain in effect until further notice. Governor Cuomo said things will be reevaluated until more information is available about how far COVID-19 has spread.

NYS parks will be open across the state. NYS has waived all the park fees.

All local governments are asked to reduce to 50% workforce, meaning some employees may work from home if possible.

