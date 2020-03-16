BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that effective at 8pm Monday evening, crowd capacity at public and private venues will be limited to 50 people.
Cuomo joined the governors of Connecticut, New Jersey and announced they have agreed to close bars, restaurants, movie theaters and casinos starting at 8 p.m. Monday.
The governors said essential businesses like supermarkets, pharmacies, medical office and gas stations will be able to stay open after 8 p.m., though all non-essential businesses must close.
Restaurants and bars will only be able to do take out or delivery. These regulations will remain in effect until further notice. Governor Cuomo said things will be reevaluated until more information is available about how far COVID-19 has spread.
NYS parks will be open across the state. NYS has waived all the park fees.
All local governments are asked to reduce to 50% workforce, meaning some employees may work from home if possible.
RELATED: Coronavirus live updates: Stock market trading halted; Vaccine clinical trial begins
RELATED: VERIFY: You can still get COVID-19 if you have the flu. Everyone needs to take the same precautions.
Human coronaviruses are usually spread through...
- The air by coughing or sneezing
- Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands
- Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands.
Help stop the spread of coronavirus
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Eat and sleep separately from your family members
- Use different utensils and dishes
- Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, hot your hand.
- If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.
Lower your risk
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
- If you are 60 or over and have an underlying health condition such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes or respiratory illnesses like asthma or COPD, the World Health Organization advises you to try to avoid crowds or places where you might interact with people who are sick.