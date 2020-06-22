Galveston mayor issues emergency mask order for business employees, customers

GALVESTON, Texas — Galveston is joining several other Texas cities in requiring businesses to mandate that employees and customers wear masks.
Mayor Jim Yarbrough signed the emergency order that becomes effective Tuesday, June 23 through at least June 30.
Businesses have five days to comply before they could face fines of up to $1,000.
Yarbrough said the mask order is necessary because COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are increasing “at an alarming and exponential rate.”
It includes anyone over 10 years old, but makes exceptions for people who are eating, drinking or exercising outdoors.
Exceptions are also made for people driving, pumping gas, operating equipment or visiting a business that require security surveillance, like banks.
Harris County's mask order went into effect on Monday.
