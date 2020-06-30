Galveston Island State Park temporarily closes after person tests positive for COVID-19

The closure immediately went into effect Saturday, and officials said the park will remain closed until July 9.

GALVESTON, Texas — Galveston Island State Park will be temporarily closed for about two weeks after an individual tested positive for coronavirus, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department confirmed.

The closure immediately went into effect Saturday, and officials said it will remain closed until July 9.

Guests who have overnight and day-use reservations during this period will be notified about refunds and reservation transfer options.

The following statement was posted on the TPWD website:

“The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department has learned that an individual at Galveston Island State Park has tested positive for COVID-19. At this time, out of an abundance of caution, the park will close immediately and will reopen for overnight and day use reservations on July 9, 2020. Guests with overnight and day-use reservations through July 8, 2020 will be notified about refunds and reservation transfer options.”

In April, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott reopened state parks for daytime use with special guidelines for park visitors. He later announced those with pre-existing reservations could do overnight camping.

Texas COVID-19 guidelines strongly encourage guests to wear masks, visitors must social distance and groups larger than five people are not allowed unless they are members of the same household.