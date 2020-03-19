(GALVESTON COUNTY DAILY NEWS) — A day after the city took the drastic step of closing bars, tourist attractions and restaurant dining rooms, Galveston officials began talking about whether to close beach access points in response to growing concerns about the spread of coronavirus.

The first discussions about the possibility came the same day the Galveston County Health District announced the third and fourth confirmed cases of coronavirus in the county, as testing continues to lag behind need nationwide and deaths in Texas rose to two.

City officials Wednesday talked about what it would mean if they decided to close beach access points, Mayor Jim Yarbrough said.

Yarbrough said he didn’t want to close beach access points and argued it was healthy for people to be outside and that a visit to the beach could give reprieve to families stuck at home.

Many people began working from home this week and county school districts extended spring break in an attempt to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

“It’s a change of pace to have the kids underfoot all the time,” Yarbrough said. “A little release and exercise is probably healthy.”

