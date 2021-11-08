Galveston County's top doctor worried about students returning to school without vaccines, mask mandate

"It’s time. I know people are scared," said Dr. Philip Keiser, "We’re at a point now where we know a lot about these vaccines. And it’s time to get vaccinated."

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas — The Delta variant continues to be the driving force behind the spread of COVID-19. As students in Galveston County prepare to walk back into the classroom, there’s concern from the county’s top doctor.

Dr. Philip Keiser, the Galveston County Health Authority told KHOU 11 that without a mask mandate, he’s worried hospitalizations could soar.

“Just like everywhere else in the region, we’re seeing our numbers go through the roof,” said Dr. Keiser. “Basically, our hospitals are full. In fact they’re full beyond capacity.”

He said children are among the hospitalized. “Yes. We’re seeing children as well. In fact last week there was a child that needed to go into the ICU and there wasn’t room here so we had to send them to Houston.”

He said that virtually all hospitalized patients in Galveston County have tested positive for the Delta variant. It’s a highly contagious mutated version of COVID-19.

“We’ve got some 10 and 11-year old’s in the hospital right now,” which is why a return to campus without school districts requiring masks, “makes me nervous. It makes me very nervous because kids are largely unvaccinated right now.”

The only vaccine that’s available to children is Pfizer’s and they have to be at least 12-years old.

“We’re really worried about what’s going to happen over the next several weeks,” said Keiser. “It’s time. I know people are scared, people are worried. But it’s time. We’re at a point now where we know a lot about these vaccines. And it’s time to get vaccinated.”

All students in Galveston County will have returned to school by August 23rd.

With vaccines are widely available, the doctor is hopeful more families will get a shot.