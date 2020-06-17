Galveston County reports 'concerning increase' in coronavirus cases

GALVESTON, Texas — Galveston County officials are reporting a "concerning increase" in coronavirus cases.
County officials will address the rise in positive COVID-19 cases Wednesday at a 1:30 p.m. news conference.
Officials will discuss the increase in cases, trends and what steps can be taken to slow the spread of the virus. Galveston County Local Health Authority Dr. Philip Keiser will also discuss the health district’s increased effort in case investigators.
KHOU 11 will livestream their address.
Health officials in Galveston County say that more than one-third (561) of the county’s total 1,378 cases were reported since June 1.
This story will be updated. Refresh this page for the latest and watch KHOU 11's afternoon and evening newscasts for complete coverage.
