Galveston County launches new COVID testing, treatment program

Individuals will be tested to confirm they have COVID-19 and then will be screened to see if they are eligible for the treatment.

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas — The Galveston County Health District launched a new COVID-19 test and treat program today.

It is available at GCHD, UTMB Health and local urgent cares.

There are currently 3,454 active COVID cases in the county, according to the district's website.

"Individuals who are experiencing mild to moderate symptoms that started within the past five days and have a recent positive COVID-19 test result are eligible for the program," the district said.

“It is important people know that if you are sick, there are test and treatment options readily available in the community,” said Dr. Philip Keiser, GCHD CEO and Galveston County local health authority. “We’re not seeing many people take advantage of this.”

The testing service is free and there is no out of pocket cost to the individual to fill the prescription.

Insurance providers may be billed for those who have commercial insurance, Medicaid and Medicare. Prescriptions may be filled at the individual’s preferred pharmacy.

Walk-ins are welcome and appointments are not needed. Insurance is not required to be tested.

The COVID-19 test and treat program is not limited to Galveston County residents.

You may eligible if:

✔️ Your symptoms started within the last 5 days

✔️ You recently tested positive for COVID-19 pic.twitter.com/qCwMD7Hb13 — GCHD (@GCHDinfo) July 15, 2022

COVID-19 treatment options

Paxlovid: Available for ages 12 and older who weigh at least 88 pounds.

Molnupiravir: Available for ages 18 and older.

Both are five-day treatment courses.

GCHD test and treat program location

WHERE: 9850-B Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, Suite B-103 in Texas City

WHEN: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Masks are required.