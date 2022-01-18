Galveston County opening free drive-thru COVID-19 testing site this week

The testing site is for Galveston County residents only. The site will be open through Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas — A free drive-thru COVID-19 testing site will be opening for Galveston County residents this week.

The testing site will be located at the Galveston County Health District at 9850 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City.

The testing site will be open every day through Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. This site is for Galveston County residents only and appointments are required to get a test.

It will be open for everyone older than 4 and no insurance is required.

Call 409-938-7221 and select option 1 for more information.

