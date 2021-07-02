Galveston Co. health officials investigating COVID outbreak at church camp

Church officials say hundreds of people were could have been exposed.

GALVESTON, Texas — Galveston County health officials are looking into what they say is an outbreak of COVID-19 cases following a church camp late last month.

The health district says more than 450 adults and children ages 6 through 12 attended the camp, which was outside Galveston County. It was a campsite rented by a local church.

Editor's note: Video above is on efforts to boost local vaccinations.

On June 27, the Galveston County Health District was notified of one confirmed case of COVID. Since then, 20 more people from Galveston County who were at the camp tested positive.

The church also reported that more than 125 people who were at the camp told them that they tested positive for COVID-19 after getting back home.

The church believes hundreds more people may have been exposed. The youth group didn’t leave the campground during their stay, but did have contact with counselors from the church.

“This is a reminder that COVID-19 is still here and we have to take precautions,” said Dr. Philip Keiser, Galveston County Local Health Authority, in a release posted Friday. “If you’re old enough to get vaccinated and haven’t, now is the time. These vaccines are safe and offer the best protection against COVID-19 to you, your family and your community.”

The Galveston County Health District is asking anyone who begins to feel sick or was in close contact with someone with COVID-19 to get tested and quarantine while waiting for results.