Galveston businesses enjoy busy Labor Day weekend in midst of COVID-19 pandemic

Even though we're in the middle of a pandemic, that didn't stop people from flocking to Galevston for the holiday weekend.

GALVESTON, Texas — In 2020, thousands of people spent the Labor Day holiday at the beaches in Galveston. Officials said the weekend is usually the least busy of the three big holiday weekends on the Island, but this year, it was booming.

On the water on Labor Day weekend, lifeguards handled 11 water rescues, nine lost children and more than 9,000 preventative actions. There were also three reported possible drownings.

"The danger in this is that we are still in the middle of a pandemic," Galveston Island Beach Patrol Chief Peter Davis said.

Davis asked people to take the right COVID-19 precautions on their own, and take enforcement off the lifeguards’ plate. It’s easy to social distance on the beach, and Davis said most people are doing that. He said that it was rare to see people wearing masks, though.

Jason Junkin, his wife and three children arrived in Galveston on Friday. They stayed at a condo and visited several local businesses.

“We went out to dinner, we went to breakfast, we went to Walmart three times for three different toy trips. Now, I’ve got snow cones," Junkin said.

Across the Seawall, at Benno’s Cajun seafood restaurant, manager Tracy Deltz said the crowds he saw were on par with a typical Labor Day weekend.

“I was expecting a big weekend, and it’s what we got. I think people are just ready to get out, ready to do something," she said.