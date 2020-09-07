Galveston says its beaches will be open this weekend, but parking will be limited along the seawall

GALVESTON, Texas — The City of Galveston is putting new parking measures in place for the weekend to prevent overcrowding during the coronavirus, city leaders announced Thursday.
Editor's note: The video in this story reports on Galveston's beach closures over the July 4th holiday
Beginning Friday morning and continuing Saturday and Sunday, "parking will be blocked on the north side of Seawall Boulevard (the landward side) between 25th Street and 37th Street. This is to allow for public safety officer staging and to address some of the crowding issues that have occurred in this location in recent weeks."
RELATED: 'We're worried about our future' | New COVID-19 risk level chart not sitting well with bar owners
The city goes on to state, "parking will also be restricted at Diamond Beach, at the west end terminus of the Seawall near Cove View Blvd. Parking will also be restricted at Fort San Jacinto, which is at the far east end of the Seawall. "
Unlike the July 4th weekend, the city stated its beaches are presently open and "a beach closure is not contemplated at this time."
"As a reminder, Gov. Greg Abbott issued a statewide mask mandate last Thursday requiring all people over the age of 10 to wear a mask when in public and unable to social distance. There are exceptions, such as when a person is consuming food or drink or when a person is exercising. We ask that all residents and visitors of Galveston please be mindful of the uptick in COVID cases and practice safe social distancing."