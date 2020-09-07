Galveston says its beaches will be open this weekend, but parking will be limited along the seawall

The move comes after the beaches were closed entirely for the July 4th weekend.

GALVESTON, Texas — The City of Galveston is putting new parking measures in place for the weekend to prevent overcrowding during the coronavirus, city leaders announced Thursday.

Editor's note: The video in this story reports on Galveston's beach closures over the July 4th holiday

Beginning Friday morning and continuing Saturday and Sunday, "parking will be blocked on the north side of Seawall Boulevard (the landward side) between 25th Street and 37th Street. This is to allow for public safety officer staging and to address some of the crowding issues that have occurred in this location in recent weeks."

The city goes on to state, "parking will also be restricted at Diamond Beach, at the west end terminus of the Seawall near Cove View Blvd. Parking will also be restricted at Fort San Jacinto, which is at the far east end of the Seawall. "

Unlike the July 4th weekend, the city stated its beaches are presently open and "a beach closure is not contemplated at this time."